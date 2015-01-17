WASHINGTON Jan 17 Hedge fund manager Marko
Dimitrijevic is closing his largest hedge fund, Everest
Capital's Global Fund, having lost almost all its money after
the Swiss National Bank (SNB) scrapped its three-year-old cap on
the franc against the euro, Bloomberg news reported on Saturday.
Citing a person familiar with the firm, Bloomberg said the
fund had been betting that the Swiss franc would decline. The
fund had about $830 million in assets at the end of 2014,
according to a client report cited by Bloomberg.
It said an Everest spokesman would not comment on the fund
and Dimitrijevic did not return calls.
Everest Capital, based in Miami and specializing in emerging
markets, still manages seven funds with about $2.2 billion in
assets, Bloomberg said.
The SNB triggered big losses around the globe on Thursday
when it removed a three-year-old cap on the value of the Swiss
franc against the euro, allowing it to soar.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Frances Kerry and David
Holmes)