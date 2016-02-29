ZURICH Feb 29 Any moves by the Swiss National
Bank to charge penalties on more of the commercial bank deposits
it holds might well turn sour, economists believe, triggering a
political backlash rather than putting a lid on the soaring
franc.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday that lowering
the exemption threshold - those deposits not yet subject to
negative interest rates - was part of the bank's arsenal that
could help reduce upward pressure on the currency, a safe haven
at times of economic turmoil.
"So far we do not plan any change, but of course the
exemption threshold is a possible policy instrument," Jordan was
quoted as saying at the G20 meeting in Shanghai.
His comments drove the franc lower in early trade on Monday,
but it later hit 1.0808 per euro, its highest against
the single currency since Dec. 31 as some economists played down
the prospect of that weapon being deployed.
UBS and Credit Suisse saw such a move as unlikely, saying
the SNB would rather turn to its traditional methods -- foreign
currency intervention, followed by a further deposit rate cut as
a secondary measure -- than trying to steer things via a
threshold cut.
For now, deposits greater than 20 times a banks' minimum
reserve requirement are being charged 0.75 percent interest.
Reducing the threshold could hurt regular Swiss savers if banks
decided to pass the cost on to their retail customers, with very
little payoff.
"More banks would have to pay the penalty of 75 basis
points," UBS economist Alessandro Bee said. "This would also
increase the chance that banks would transfer their penalty to
their customers."
Charging regular account holders for the privilege of
storing cash could cause "public outrage," he said, and lead
people to hoard cash.
"That would put the stability of the financial system in
danger," Bee said.
Circulation of Swiss bank notes has already risen due to
"the persistently low level of interest rates," the SNB has
said.
Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron believes cutting the
threshold would have little effect on interest rates in the
market.
"The SNB has put a lot of emphasis on the spread between
euro and Swiss franc interest rates," Botteron said. "Moving
this threshold won't have any meaningful impact on this spread."
But others do not rule out a cut if pressure on the franc
--already acute as concerns about the global economy mount --
escalates.
"Jordan's announcement is an important signal," Barclays
analysts said in a note. "Indeed, we have consistently
maintained that removing or reducing the exemption is the next
logical step if the Swiss franc comes under renewed and
sustained pressure to appreciate."
(editing by John Stonestreet)