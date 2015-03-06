(Adds sight deposits data, edits)

ZURICH, March 6 Switzerland's foreign exchange reserves hit a new high in February, central bank data showed, but the gain was likely driven more by a drop in the Swiss franc than foreign currency purchases by the bank.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said it held 509.250 billion Swiss francs ($523.17 billion) in foreign currency at the end of February, compared with a revised 498.463 billion francs held the previous month.

February's reserves are the first full month to show changes in the Swiss National Bank's currency holdings since it shocked financial markets in mid-January by dropping a more than three-year-old Swiss franc cap against the euro.

The 11-billion franc rise in reserves was likely supported by a slight depreciation in the franc, some analysts said, pitching themselves against others who interpreted the data as signalling market intervention by the central bank.

The SNB declined to comment on whether it had made fresh foreign currency purchases in February.

Sight deposit data for the month appeared to give weight to the argument the bank has not intervened, as deposits have been largely flat since the week ending Jan. 30.

"When you do the calculation this is due to the weakness of the franc, causing the reserves to go up," said Michael Sneyd, a strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

"That suggests that the move on the franc in February has been driven by market forces rather than the central bank and also that the SNB is comfortable with current levels."

The SNB doesn't spell out the make-up of its foreign currency holdings and its pool of forex reserves are measured in Swiss francs.

Since the end of January the franc has fallen around 2 percent against the euro but the Swiss currency is still more than 10 percent stronger than before the cap removal. ($1 = 0.9734 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Katharina Bart; Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Crispian Balmer)