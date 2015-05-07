(Adds analyst comment, detail)
ZURICH May 7 The Swiss National Bank's (SNB)
foreign exchange reserves saw their first monthly fall of 2015
in April, suggesting the central bank may have held off on
buying significant amounts of euros in a bid to weaken the Swiss
franc.
Switzerland's central bank held 521.888 billion Swiss francs
($570.56 billion) in foreign currency at the end of April,
preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the
International Monetary Fund showed on Thursday.
This is slightly lower than the 522.399 billion francs
recorded in March, which was revised from an originally reported
522.323 billion.
"This means mostly that the bank has not intervened
massively to weaken the currency in the last month," IG Bank
analyst Laurent Bakhtiari wrote in a note.
A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment on the fall.
In recent months, the SNB's board members have repeatedly
stressed that the central bank sees Switzerland's currency as
significantly overvalued and that it is prepared to intervene in
the foreign exchange market if necessary.
Switzerland's central bank shocked financial markets in
January by scrapping a more than three-year-old cap on the franc
against the euro, sending the Swiss currency soaring and
sparking fears for the country's export-reliant economy.
The Swiss franc has pared some gains in the months since the
policy move amid speculation of SNB intervention in the foreign
exchange market to weaken the safe-haven currency.
Fluctuations in the currency market can also affect the size
of the SNB's foreign exchange holdings.
($1 = 0.9147 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold; Editing by
Gareth Jones)