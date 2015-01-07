ZURICH Jan 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves rose sharply in December, data showed on
Wednesday, after the central bank said it intervened last month
to keep a lid on the red-hot franc.
The figures are the first indication of Switzerland's
intervention last month, when a rapidly weakening Russian rouble
pushed the franc up further and prompted the SNB to defend a
three-year old cap on the franc against the euro by intervening
in currency markets.
The central bank said last month it would start charging
banks for deposits in francs for the first time since the 1970s,
hoping to stem a flight to the safe-haven currency driven by
concern over the euro zone and Russia's deepening crisis.
The SNB held 495.104 billion Swiss francs ($490.15 billion)
in foreign currency at the end of December, compared with
462.669 billion francs in November, revised from an originally
reported 462.395 billion, preliminary data calculated according
to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.
The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help
stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced
to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared,
swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.
($1 = 1.0101 Swiss francs)
