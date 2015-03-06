ZURICH, March 6 Switzerland's foreign exchange
reserves hit another record high last month, showing the central
bank continued buying money to curb the Swiss franc despite
removing its cap on the currency against the euro in
mid-January.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said it held 509.250 billion
Swiss francs ($523.17 billion) in foreign currency at the end of
February, compared with a revised 498.463 billion francs held
the previous month.
The SNB removed a more than three-year-old cap of 1.20
francs against the euro on Jan. 15, a policy it later said would
have cost 100 billion francs to defend in January alone.
($1 = 0.9734 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Katharina Bart)