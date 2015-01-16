* Pre-crisis binge left towns with blns in dangerous debts
* Interest costs jump in wake of Swiss francs appreciation
(Adds budget minister comment)
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Jan 16 French municipal borrowers are
seeing the cost of billions of euros in Swiss franc-linked debt
spiral dangerously higher, forcing the state to consider lending
them a helping hand.
Up to the 2008-09 financial crisis, many municipalities and
local governments took out long-term loans linked to foreign
currencies, offering low interest rates in the initial years and
floating rates afterwards.
Some 10 billion euros ($11.5 billion) of that debt is still
outstanding and nearly half of it is tied to Swiss francs,
according to Christophe Greffet, a politician in northeastern
France who leads an association defending borrowers saddled with
"toxic" structured loans.
"The euro's drop against the Swiss franc has clearly led
interest rates to explode," he told Reuters. "We've got interest
rates that are doubling and in come cases tripling."
The Swiss franc's exchange rate skyrocketed by nearly 30
percent on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly
scrapped its cap on the currency.
"Conscious of the significant impact of these developments
on local finances in the coming weeks, the government has
decided to review the conditions for helping local authorities
with the support fund," junior budget minister Christian Eckert
told Reuters.
The government has already set up a fund - financed half by
the state and half by a special tax on French banks - that will
provide 100 million euros annually to help local governments
deal with toxic structured loans on their books. As it is
currently planned, the fund will be available for 15 years and
provide a total 1.5 billion euros in support.
"The fund was already insufficient before the Swiss franc
problems, but it is all the more so in light of the exchange
rate risk," said Fitch Ratings international public finance
director Christophe Parisot.
LOOMING ELECTION
The interest rate spike is all the more unwelcome because
local governments' budgets are getting increasingly squeezed as
the central state government plans on cutting funding to them by
3.7 billion euros annually until 2017.
The governments' willingness to help local authorities cope
with surging interest costs comes as the ruling Socialist Party
faces the prospect of heavy losses in local elections in March.
While structured loans were made in other European countries
ahead of the financial crisis, banks manufactured them on an
"industrial" scale in France, Greffet said.
Local governments hoping to tap the state fund have until
mid March to lodge a request, but they have to give up the right
to sue the SFIL, a state-backed municipal finance body.
SFIL has taken over the outstanding French municipal loans
issued by Dexia, a Belgian-French bank that dominated
the French municipal lending market until it nearly collapsed in
the 2008-2009 financial crisis and required a state bailout.
Dexia led the push into risky structured loans ahead of the
financial crisis, but other banks followed its lead to get a
foothold in what was then a lucrative market.
Municipal finance consultant Michel Klopfer said the franc's
surge has left many municipalities scrambling to figure out
whether to try to tap the fund or sue their lenders.
"The considerable increase in the Swiss franc has caused a
real problem. My phone has been ringing off the hook since
yesterday," he said.
($1 = 0.8694 euros)
