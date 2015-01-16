Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON Jan 16 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday it was reviewing situation of retail forex broker FXCM, whose stock tumbled nearly 90 percent after losses related to the sharp appreciation of the Swiss franc.
"We are reviewing the company's situation," a spokeswoman for the regulator said. She declined to give further detail. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 10 Spending half the year in the French countryside seems like a luxurious goal, but Deborah Jacobs, author of "Four Seasons in a Day," figured out a way to make it happen.