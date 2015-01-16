(Adds details of resumption of trading in FXCM shares)
NEW YORK Jan 16 Retail foreign exchange broker
FXCM Inc, reeling after customers lost more than $200
million from the surging Swiss franc, will get a $300 million
loan from Leucadia National Corp to keep operating, the
companies said in a statement Friday.
Large global banks and retail brokerages were hit hard by
the Swiss National Bank's sudden move Thursday to scrap its
three-year-old cap on the value of the Swiss franc against the
euro.
FXCM said Thursday that client losses may have left the
brokerage with too little capital.
Leucadia, the parent of investment bank Jefferies,
which advised on the deal, will invest $300 million in a
two-year senior secured term loan with an initial coupon of 10
percent. The deal, which was expected to close Friday afternoon,
also gives Leucadia an undisclosed percentage of a potential
sale of FXCM.
"Leucadia`s support and this financing are by far the best
alternative for FXCM, our customers, our shareholders, and all
other relevant constituencies," said Drew Niv, FXCM chief
executive officer.
Top executives from FXCM went through company books until at
least 5 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Friday, according to a source close
to FXCM. Regulators were in FXCM's offices in downtown
Manhattan, according to two sources.
FXCM needed to act quickly. In its Thursday statement, the
brokerage said client losses would result in a shortfall to the
company of about $225 million and that it "may be in breach of
some regulatory capital requirements."
"The key factor here is time, as regulators tend to be
impatient once capital requirements are breached," analysts at
Credit Suisse wrote in a Friday note.
In its statement, Richard Handler, Leucadia's CEO, and Brian
Friedman, the firm's president, said they had worked with
Jefferies and FXCM over the "past approximately 36 hours" to
come to a deal. UBS acted as financial advisor to FXCM.
FXCM shares lost nearly 90 percent in premarket activity on
Friday to $1.49 a share, and did not trade during the regular
New York Stock Exchange trading session. The shares resumed
trading in the after-hours session, recovering a bit from the
premarket losses, but the stock was still down 70
percent to $3.81 a share from Thursday's close of $12.63.
Those who sold the stock in premarket action Friday morning
will take big losses.
"The fact is if you sold at $1.49 in premarket that's a
decision you made and you're out of it," said Ken Polcari,
director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New
York.
Shares of Leucadia were halted during the trading day at
$21.84 a share. They lost 0.8 percent to fall to $21.04 after
resuming trading in after-hours action.
In Washington, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said earlier that the agency was reviewing
the company's situation but declined to give details.
FXCM and other brokerages were hit hard after the Swiss
National Bank surprised markets by abandoning its cap against
the euro. That caused the euro to suffer its biggest-ever
one-day fall against the franc, dropping 18 percent for the
session and losing some 30 percent on an intraday basis.
'BLACK SWAN' EVENT
Retail currency trade makes up nearly 4 percent of global
daily spot turnover of nearly $2 trillion, the latest survey
from the Bank of International Settlements shows, having grown
from almost nothing in the 1990s.
In a note to clients, Sandler O'Neill analyst Richard
Repetto wrote "we've been informed that FXCM offered clients
leverage of 50x (often the standard in the U.K.) for EUR/CHF
(euro-Swiss franc) trades."
"We believe this high leverage combined with the unique
(black swan-like) event of the floating of the Swiss franc
contributed to the steep customer losses at FXCM," he wrote.
Black swans are events seen as improbable and come as a
major surprise to the market. Such events happen much more often
than most market participants expect.
Shares of other brokers with retail foreign exchange
businesses were mixed on Friday.
Interactive Brokers Group Inc lost 0.6 percent to
close at $28.09 a share. The company said customers lost $120
million beyond their collateral, equal to less than 2.5 percent
of the company's net worth.
GAIN Capital Holding Inc dropped as low as $7.75 in
early trading but closed up 2.9 percent to $8.52, after the
company said it generated a profit on Thursday from trading.
