ZURICH Nov 6 A vote in favour of Switzerland
boosting its gold reserves would be disastrous for the country,
the chairman of the Swiss central bank said in a newspaper
interview published on Thursday.
The "Save our Swiss gold" proposal, spearheaded by the
right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), aims to ban the central
bank from offloading its reserves and oblige it to hold at least
20 percent of its assets in gold. The referendum is scheduled
for Nov. 30. The SVP argues it would secure a stable Swiss
franc.
The initiative has sent jitters through both the gold and
currency markets, since it would require the Swiss National Bank
(SNB) to massively bolster its holdings of the precious metal.
The chairman of the SNB, which had already expressed its
opposition to the proposal, said it would make it harder for the
central bank to do its job.
"The initiative is not in Switzerland's interest because it
wants to fundamentally change the rules of our monetary policy,"
Thomas Jordan was quoted as saying in Swiss newspaper Neue
Zuercher Zeitung.
"It would be disastrous if Switzerland limited its own
capabilities to react to disorder and maintain the stability of
its currency."
Jordan said a 'yes' vote would force the SNB to buy around
70 billion Swiss francs ($70 billion) worth of gold.
A closely watched survey showed last month the proposal had
the support of 44 percent of the public, falling short of the
majority backing it needs to pass into law. Another poll last
week by free Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten showed support for the
proposal had waned.
In a separate interview with Swiss newspaper Blick, also
published on Thursday, Jordan said that the gold initiative
could make it harder for the central bank to defend its minimum
exchange rate at 1.20 francs per euro, introduced in September
2011 to ward off deflation and a recession.
"The minimum exchange rate is central at present in order to
fulfil our monetary mandate," Jordan is quoted as telling Blick.
"A vote in favour of the gold initiative would make the
implementation of the minimum exchange rate more difficult."
Had the legal terms of the initiative been in place three
years ago when the central bank capped the franc, it would have
forced the SNB to buy gold as well as euros in large quantities
to defend the currency floor.
(1 US dollar = 0.9639 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; edited by Ralph Boulton)