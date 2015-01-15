ZURICH Jan 15 Holcim said it remained
committed to a planned merger with France's Lafarge to
create the world's biggest cement maker despite a move by the
Swiss National Bank that knocked almost 3 billion francs off the
Swiss company's market value.
In a shock announcement, the SNB said on Thursday it would
abandon the 1.20 per euro cap on the franc, causing market
turmoil.
Holcim declined to comment on the SNB's move or its share
price but said it planned to press ahead with the merger.
"Regarding a possible impact on the combination with
Lafarge, what we can say is that we remain committed to the
merger," Holcim spokesman Eike-Christian Meuter said.
At 1153 GMT, Holcim shares were down 13.1 percent, at 62.25
Swiss francs. It hit a low of 56.50, off 21 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Jason Neely)