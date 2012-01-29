* Swiss Fin Min has said it could take months to name new
SNB head
* Swiss official Zurbruegg could join SNB board
* Deutsche's Ackermann says not interested in SNB job
ZURICH, Jan 29 The new Swiss National Bank
chief could be named in February, sooner than had been expected
after the resignation of former chairman Philipp Hildebrand
earlier this month, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
Hildebrand was forced to step down after emails cast doubt
on his claims not to have known about a big dollar trade made by
his wife weeks before he imposed a cap on the soaring Swiss
franc.
Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said the process of
finding a successor could take until May. The government makes
the appointment based on the recommendation of the bank council,
the SNB's supervisory body.
Yet citing sources close to the government, the newspaper
Der Sonntag reported that the announcement could come as early
as February.
SNB Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan, who is now heading the bank
ad interim, is a likely candidate to get the job permanently,
the paper said. Fritz Zurbruegg, who is now in charge of the
office of financial planning, is well liked both by the cabinet
and at the SNB, the paper added.
In a separate interview with the same paper, Deutsche Bank
Chief Executive Josef Ackermann appeared to rule
himself out of the running for the SNB job, adding that the
uproar over the currency trade made by Hildebrand's wife had not
hurt the bank's ability to defend the cap of 1.20 per euro on
the Swiss franc.
"I was never asked. I also never said no," he was quoted as
saying. "I wouldn't be available."
Ackermann said he would be spending more time in Switzerland
as of late May, when he is due to retire as chief executive
after more than a decade as the head of Deutsche.
However, when asked whether this would also mean he would
be spending more time in Switzerland in a professional capacity,
he said: "There are people who think so."
And when the paper asked him what he thought, Ackermann
answered: "Pretty much the same thing."
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Sophie Walker)