* KMPG audit on SNB board members to be published on
Wednesday
* Paper says findings will not force another resignation
* Paper says interim chief Jordan will get green light
ZURICH, March 6 Members of the Swiss
National Bank's wider policy-setting board made foreign currency
trades uncomfortably close to key monetary policy decisions, a
newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an audit launched after
the central bank's chairman quit over a trade made by his wife.
Former Chairman Philipp Hildebrand resigned in January after
he was unable to prove he had not known about his wife's large
purchase of dollars three weeks before the SNB set a cap on the
franc on Sept. 6.
The man tipped to succeed Hildebrand, his deputy Thomas
Jordan, is not among those who made the trades noted in the
audit, the paper said.
The SNB will publish on Wednesday the report by auditor
KPMG, which was tasked with examining personal financial
transactions in recent years by the policy-setting board:
Hildebrand, Jordan, Jean-Pierre Danthine and three deputies.
"Besides Hildebrand, further members of the six-person
directorate bought foreign currency of their own accord at
critical points," the Handelsblatt daily reported on Tuesday,
citing a source close to the central bank.
However, "there's nothing in there that would warrant
another resignation," the paper quoted an insider as saying.
A spokeswoman for the central bank declined to comment.
A clean bill of health by the auditor would help pave the
way for Jordan, currently acting head of the SNB, to take the
helm permanently. Newspapers on Sunday said the audit would find
nothing amiss with his finances.
The SNB's supervisory board is in the process of revising
the rules governing employees' financial dealings.