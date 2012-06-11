* Sight deposits at highest since Nov. 18, 2011
* Investor anxiety abut euro debt crisis surged during week
* Rise may reflect dash for safety, central bank action
ZURICH, June 11 Commercial banks parked their
highest amount of cash with the Swiss National Bank since mid
November during last week, when Spain's banking troubles stoked
market anxiety about the euro zone's debt crisis.
The level of cash deposits is partly a reflection of how
concerned banks are to keep their money safe and may also
reflect efforts by the Swiss National Bank to defend its cap on
the value of the Swiss franc.
The sight deposits of domestic banks hit 184.502 billion
Swiss francs ($191.5 billion) as of June 8 from 179.655 billion
a week earlier, data released by the SNB on Monday showed.
A spokeswoman for the central bank declined to comment on
the rise.
It was the fifth consecutive week that deposits had grown.
Overall sight deposits with the SNB were at 266.1 billion
francs.
Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the
central bank and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the
banking system.
As part of its efforts to weaken the franc, which nearly
shot to parity with the euro last August, the SNB began flooding
the money market with cash and raised its target for total sight
deposits to 200 billion.
The SNB then imposed a cap of 1.20 per euro on the franc to
lessen the risk of deflation and a recession. With
markets fearing the outcome of Greek national elections on June
17, the franc has been trading not far off the central bank's
line in the sand, even though a weekend deal to help Spain's
banks soothed stock and debt markets.
The SNB holds its next policy review on Thursday and is
likely to retain its commitment to keeping monetary policy ultra
loose - including extraordinarily high liquidity in the money
market.