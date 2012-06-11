* Sight deposits at highest since Nov. 18, 2011

* Investor anxiety abut euro debt crisis surged during week

* Rise may reflect dash for safety, central bank action

ZURICH, June 11 Commercial banks parked their highest amount of cash with the Swiss National Bank since mid November during last week, when Spain's banking troubles stoked market anxiety about the euro zone's debt crisis.

The level of cash deposits is partly a reflection of how concerned banks are to keep their money safe and may also reflect efforts by the Swiss National Bank to defend its cap on the value of the Swiss franc.

The sight deposits of domestic banks hit 184.502 billion Swiss francs ($191.5 billion) as of June 8 from 179.655 billion a week earlier, data released by the SNB on Monday showed.

A spokeswoman for the central bank declined to comment on the rise.

It was the fifth consecutive week that deposits had grown.

Overall sight deposits with the SNB were at 266.1 billion francs.

Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the central bank and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the banking system.

As part of its efforts to weaken the franc, which nearly shot to parity with the euro last August, the SNB began flooding the money market with cash and raised its target for total sight deposits to 200 billion.

The SNB then imposed a cap of 1.20 per euro on the franc to lessen the risk of deflation and a recession. With markets fearing the outcome of Greek national elections on June 17, the franc has been trading not far off the central bank's line in the sand, even though a weekend deal to help Spain's banks soothed stock and debt markets.

The SNB holds its next policy review on Thursday and is likely to retain its commitment to keeping monetary policy ultra loose - including extraordinarily high liquidity in the money market.