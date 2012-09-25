* Jordan says no limit to how much forex SNB can acquire
* Rise of sight deposits slows, sign of anxiety is easing
* Jordan: downside risks predominate, cap right tool
By Catherine Bosley
PFAEFFIKON, Switzerland, Sept 25 The chairman of
the Swiss National Bank said on Tuesday it is too early to
say that the euro zone's debt crisis has started to subside
despite signs of market stress easing.
The SNB was forced to set a cap on the franc a year ago at
1.20 per euro a year ago to fight off a flood of money fleeing
the euro zone and lessen the risk of that prompting deflation
and a recession in Switzerland.
The franc spent months hugging that intervention mark, but
has weakened against the euro over the past month as bold action
by the European Central Bank encouraged hopes that a resolution
to the three-year old crisis was near.
One sign in Switzerland of lessening tensions was a fall in
the amount of cash commercial banks hold with the SNB last week
for the first time in four months.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said falling sovereign bond
yields supported the view that a gradual recovery in Europe was
underway.
"Unfortunately, it's probably still too early to tell
whether this is in fact the case or not," he told a business
event in Pfaeffikon.
At its most recent policy review on Sept. 13, the SNB said
the cap at 1.20 remained the right policy tool, given slack
global growth and the euro zone debt crisis. The SNB also cut
its growth forecast for this year to 1 percent from 1.5 percent.
A survey from the Munich-based Ifo think tank on Monday
showed business sentiment in Europe's largest economy and
Switzerland's biggest trading partner dropped for the fifth
successive month in September.
At the conference, Jordan affirmed that the cap remained the
right tool, given that the franc was still highly valued:
"Downside risks to the Swiss economy will stay high," he said.
The SNB has seen its holdings of foreign currency rise
sharply to 71 percent of annual output as it seeks to defend its
cap on the franc, at times via large interventions.
Jordan's remarks had little impact on the Swiss franc. It
was trading flat against the euro at 1.2091 at 0851 GMT compared
with Monday's New York close.
Ballooning foreign currency holdings had prompted questions
as to how long the SNB can sustain its policy of capping the
franc.
Jordan said there was no limit, so long as the cap was in
line with the SNB's mandate of price stability -- positive
inflation rates below 2 percent.
"This is a consequence of the right monetary policy. But
there is no a priori ceiling even from a theoretical
perspective," he said.
