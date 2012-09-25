* SNB rejects S&P findings on bond-buying
* Bought 80 bln euros of "core" bonds Jan-Jul-S&P
* SNB buying exacerbates euro zone bond divergence-S&P
(Adding SNB reaction)
ZURICH, Sept 25 The Swiss National Bank (SNB)
has denied claims by ratings agency Standard & Poor's that its
bond buying was driving down yields for the "core" euro zone
states as fundamentally flawed and unfounded.
S&P said in a report on Tuesday that the SNB had bought
about 80 billion euros ($103.7 billion) of bonds issued by
Germany, France, the Netherlands, Finland and Austria over the
first seven months of 2012, effectively funding half of their
budget shortfall for the full year.
However, the Swiss central bank said that S&P's report
ignored key data and that the assumption that it had bought 80
billion euros of government bonds of the states in question was
unfounded.
"It (the S&P report) ignores the sizeable increase of SNB
deposits with other central banks and international
institutions, which are published monthly by the Swiss National
Bank," SNB said in a statement.
The S&P report had said that the bond purchases, the result
of SNB's intervention to cap the Swiss franc by buying euros,
are part of the reason for yields for "core" euro zone bonds
sinking close to record lows while borrowing costs for other
euro zone states remain high.
"Largely unnoticed, Switzerland's decision to stem the
appreciation of the Swiss franc has led to a de facto
recycling of funds from the eurozone periphery to its core, via
the Swiss National Bank," the S&P report said.
SNB imposed a cap on the soaring franc a year ago at 1.20
per euro to fight off a flood of money fleeing the euro zone and
lessen the risk of the strong currency causing deflation and
recession in Switzerland.
Heavy interventions to defend that level pushed SNB's
holdings of foreign currency to 418 billion Swiss francs ($446.4
billion) at the end of August, 71 percent of annual output,
though the pace of the rise has slowed as market tensions have
eased.
The most recent quarterly data to the end of June showed
that SNB held 60 percent of its reserves in euros and 22 percent
in dollars, with the bulk invested in highly rated government
bonds, though SNB gives no detailed breakdown.
S&P said that SNB was unlikely to reverse the inflow into
core euro zone bonds because central banks are typically
hold-to-maturity investors.
"However, we also think that this inflow may diminish at
some point in the future, potentially leading to upward movement
of borrowing costs for some sovereigns that are currently
benefiting from peripheral capital flight," it said.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday that falling
sovereign bond yields supported the view that a gradual recovery
in Europe was under way, but added that it was too early to
sound the "all clear" and the SNB was still committed to holding
down the franc.
($1 = 0.9365 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.7715 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson. Additional reporting by Andrew
Thompson; Editing by David Goodman)