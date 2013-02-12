BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
GENEVA Feb 12 The Swiss National Bank could use "additional measures" to manage monetary policy alongside the cap on the value of the franc, the central bank's chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday.
"We do not exclude any measures if they are necessary to have adequate monetary policy in Switzerland in order to achieve the mandate of the SNB," Jordan told a news conference in Geneva.
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at Mint South India Banking conclave in Bengaluru. GMF: LIVECHAT - WEEKAHEAD