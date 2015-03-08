ZURICH, March 8 The Swiss National Bank,
battling a rise in the country's currency, could push interest
rates further into negative territory if the franc moves in the
"wrong direction", a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday, citing
sources close to the bank.
Citing sources close to the SNB, Schweiz am Sonntag said "a
rate of minus 1.5 percent is being considered".
A spokeswoman for the SNB declined to comment on the story.
In a bid to discourage investors from piling into the
safe-haven Swiss franc, the SNB said in January it would charge
even higher negative interest rates of minus 0.75 percent on
some of the banks who deposit funds with it.
Negative rates effectively mean banks are paying the central
bank to hold their money.
This move on Jan. 15 was announced alongside the SNB's
abandonment of its cap of 1.20 francs to the euro, which sent
the value of the franc soaring.
Switzerland's currency could also face renewed upward
pressure when the European Central Bank begins its new
government bond-buying programme on March 9.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan had said in February the central
bank has room to lower already negative interest rates if
necessary to weaken the franc.
