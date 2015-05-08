Canada's SNC-Lavalin posts 27 percent drop in 1st-qtr profit
May 4 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a 26.5 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt in part by weak demand in its core engineering and construction business.
ST. GALLEN, Switzerland May 8 Switzerland's currency is overvalued and the country's central bank is prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market if necessary to influence monetary conditions, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday.
The Swiss franc has pared some gains in the months since the SNB's surprise policy move sent the safe-haven currency soaring, amid speculation of central bank intervention in the foreign exchange market to weaken the franc.
"In case there is a necessity to intervene in the foreign exchange market to influence monetary conditions, we will take it," Jordan told a conference in St. Gallen, Switzerland, adding the franc is "significantly overvalued".
On Jan. 15, the SNB surprised financial markets by scrapping a cap on the value of the franc against the euro it had maintained for more than three years. The Swiss currency soared, sparking fears for the country's export-reliant economy.
Monthly foreign reserves data published on Thursday suggested the SNB may have held off on buying significant amounts of euros in April.
ATHENS, May 4 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called on Greece's international lenders on Thursday to reach an agreement on easing its debt burden by May 22, when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the bailout progress.