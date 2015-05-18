(Adds details, Tribune de Genève interview)
ZURICH/GENEVA May 18 Switzerland's central bank
is monitoring the value of the Swiss franc against a number of
currencies and is satisfied with the impact of negative interest
rates, one of its board members told local newspapers.
The value of the Swiss franc rocketed in mid-January when
the Swiss National Bank (SNB) abruptly abandoned a 1.20 francs
per euro cap.
"The Swiss franc is still very highly valued. All our models
show that," SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg told the Berner
Zeitung in an interview published on Monday.
"But we are not only looking at the development of the
euro-franc exchange rate, but rather we look at the exchange
rate compared to several currencies," adding that the central
bank expects the franc to weaken against the euro.
Zurbruegg also said the SNB could increase its balance
sheet, a signal the central bank may be prepared to intervene in
the currency market to weaken the franc.
In a separate interview, Zurbruegg said the SNB was
satisfied with the impact of negative interest rates, a 0.75
percent charge on some Swiss franc deposits introduced in an
effort to deter speculative flows into the currency.
"With -0.75 percent we've already gone a very long way and
at this point, we are satisfied with the effect," Zurbruegg told
the Tribune de Genève newspaper.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Tom Miles; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)