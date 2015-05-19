GENEVA May 19 The Swiss National Bank is aware
of the risks posed by negative interest rates, which it has used
to tame a surge in the Swiss franc, SNB vice-chairman
Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Tuesday.
According to an advance text of a speech in Geneva, Danthine
also said the SNB could expand its balance sheet again if
needed.
"The SNB is fully aware that, despite its established
necessity, a negative interest rate policy does not come without
detrimental side effects, notably for financial stability and
the efficient use of capital," Danthine said. "It therefore
remains a policy instrument to be used with caution."
Switzerland's central bank shocked financial markets in
January by scrapping a more than three-year-old cap on the
franc's value against the euro, sending the Swiss currency
soaring and sparking fears for the export-reliant economy.
The SNB has since used negative interest rates to deter
excess currency flows, and the franc has pared some gains amid
speculation that the SNB may be intervening in the foreign
exchange market to weaken the safe-haven currency.
Danthine said carrying on with the franc cap would have
dangerously expanded the balance sheet and made the task of
normalising monetary policy in the future even more difficult,
since that will entail mopping up excess liquidity.
"Attempting policy normalisation with a balance sheet
several times larger than GDP has never been done before, and is
certainly not for the faint-hearted," he said.
"A less than perfectly controlled exit carries very
significant risks for price stability, as well as the potential
for policy reversals which could be very costly for the
economy."
The risk of an "uncontrollable expansion" of the SNB balance
sheet was out of proportion with the benefits of continuing the
policy of capping the value of the franc, Danthine said.
But "this does not mean that the SNB will refrain from
expanding its balance sheet further, should it prove necessary.
Rather, it clarifies that this policy option should be used only
when the benefits clearly outweigh the costs," he added.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)