PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 13
June 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BERNE Jan 9 Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand resigned on Monday with immediate effect after a scandal over a controversial currency trade made by his wife.
The following are comments from a media conference in Berne:
NO CONCLUSIVE EVIDENCE
"In view of the continued public debate centred on these financial transactions and following detailed examination of all documentation and reflection since the news conference, I have come to the conclusion it is not possible to provide conclusive and final evidence that my wife did initiate the transaction without my knowledge."
DID NOT KNOW OF WIFE'S TRADE
"The fact is my word is my bond I had no knowledge of my wife's transaction on that day."
SNB CREDIBILITY
"This will allow the SNB to retain its credibility, which is its greatest assset."
WASHINGTON, June 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate this week due to a tightening labor market and may also provide more detail on its plans to shrink the mammoth bond portfolio it amassed to nurse the economic recovery.