ZURICH, March 21 The Swiss National Bank supports global efforts to find more reliable reference interest rates in the wake of the Libor scandal, Dewet Moser, a deputy member of the SNB's governing board, said on Thursday.

The SNB is the only major central bank to explicitly target the London Interbank Offered Rate as a policy benchmark. Rate-rigging by international banks has damaged Libor's credibility, however, raising questions whether the SNB should change course.

"The manipulations had an impact of a few basis points so they didn't disrupt the implementation of our monetary policy. But it is a primary concern of the SNB that representative reference rates are available," Moser said in a speech.

"The SNB has long been aware of the vagaries of panel-based reference rates," he said, noting that its family of reference rates for the repo market, launched in 2009, is based on activity by all market participants, not just a few banks.

However, he stressed that Libor was still the most commonly used reference rate among Swiss businesses.

The Bank for International Settlements, which groups global central bankers, said on Monday that Libor should be replaced with a range of reference rates based on actual market transactions by banks.

"Even if regulators and central banks become more active in the future, this doesn't change the fact that it is primarily up to market participants to restore and anchor the credibility and integrity of Libor fixing," Moser said.

At the same time rate-rigging took place, the SNB gradually cut its target band for three-month Swiss franc Libor to the current 0-0.25 percent from 2-3 percent in October 2008.

Since September 2011, the primary focus of the SNB's monetary policy has shifted to defending a cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro, introduced to prevent deflation and a recession after investors flocked into the safe-haven currency.

The SNB reiterated its commitment to that policy at its quarterly monetary policy meeting last week.

"The implementation of monetary policy is geared to securing the minimum exchange rate. That will also stay that way for the foreseeable future," Moser told the SNB money market event.

Speaking at the same event, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg did not address monetary policy issues but observed that neither the recent inconclusive elections in Italy nor the banking crisis in Cyprus seemed to be having a lasting impact on investor confidence. He nevertheless struck a note of caution.

"For the positive spiral to continue, there must be growth in the countries shaken by crisis. For that to happen, structural reforms are needed. If that doesn't happen, a return to the negative spiral threatens," Zurbruegg said. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Catherine Evans)