* SNB only central bank to target Libor for policy
* BIS says Libor should be replaced with range of rates
* SNB focus on franc cap rather than Libor target since 2011
(Adds quote from SNB's Zurbruegg)
ZURICH, March 21 The Swiss National Bank
supports global efforts to find more reliable reference interest
rates in the wake of the Libor scandal, Dewet Moser, a deputy
member of the SNB's governing board, said on Thursday.
The SNB is the only major central bank to explicitly target
the London Interbank Offered Rate as a policy benchmark.
Rate-rigging by international banks has damaged Libor's
credibility, however, raising questions whether the SNB should
change course.
"The manipulations had an impact of a few basis points so
they didn't disrupt the implementation of our monetary policy.
But it is a primary concern of the SNB that representative
reference rates are available," Moser said in a speech.
"The SNB has long been aware of the vagaries of panel-based
reference rates," he said, noting that its family of reference
rates for the repo market, launched in 2009, is based on
activity by all market participants, not just a few banks.
However, he stressed that Libor was still the most commonly
used reference rate among Swiss businesses.
The Bank for International Settlements, which groups global
central bankers, said on Monday that Libor should be replaced
with a range of reference rates based on actual market
transactions by banks.
"Even if regulators and central banks become more active in
the future, this doesn't change the fact that it is primarily up
to market participants to restore and anchor the credibility and
integrity of Libor fixing," Moser said.
At the same time rate-rigging took place, the SNB gradually
cut its target band for three-month Swiss franc Libor
to the current 0-0.25 percent from 2-3 percent in
October 2008.
Since September 2011, the primary focus of the SNB's
monetary policy has shifted to defending a cap on the franc at
1.20 per euro, introduced to prevent deflation and a recession
after investors flocked into the safe-haven currency.
The SNB reiterated its commitment to that policy at its
quarterly monetary policy meeting last week.
"The implementation of monetary policy is geared to securing
the minimum exchange rate. That will also stay that way for the
foreseeable future," Moser told the SNB money market event.
Speaking at the same event, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg
struck a note of caution even as he observed that neither recent
inconclusive elections in Italy nor the banking crisis in Cyprus
seemed to be having a lasting impact on investor confidence.
"A flaring up of the uncertainty in the euro zone could lead
again to strong upward pressure on the franc. That is why the
minimum rate of 1.20 per euro remains the central measure to
guarantee appropriate monetary conditions," he said.
