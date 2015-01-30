(Adds shareholder comment)
ZURICH Jan 30 Switzerland's central bank said
on Friday it will pay 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.16 billion) to
shareholders for 2014 but does not yet know whether a pay-out
will be possible for this year after abandoning a cap on the
franc against the euro.
The pay-out is nearly double what the Swiss National Bank
had told shareholders, which include the federal government and
cantons, they could expect.
The central bank signalled that payouts for this year
depended on how it fares after removing a cap on the franc two
weeks ago, a policy shock which upended financial markets and
caused the franc to surge.
"It cannot be determined at this stage whether a profit
distribution for 2015 will be possible following the
discontinuation of the minimum exchange rate for the Swiss franc
against the euro," the SNB said in a statement.
The SNB's profits have been a delicate subject politically
since 2013's absence of payouts following a hefty loss on the
value of its gold holdings.
Switzerland's cantons welcomed the top-up, saying that the
resilience of public finances had gained in importance.
"The economy and the cantons' finances face a major
challenge from the removal of the franc cap," the association of
cantonal finance directors said in a statement.
Switzerland's foreign exchange reserves rose to a record
high in December after the central bank stepped up intervention
in the currency market, and it now holds more than 495 billion
francs in foreign currency.
($1 = 0.9267 Swiss francs)
