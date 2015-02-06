ZURICH Feb 6 Switzerland's largest union on
Friday urged the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to weaken
Switzerland's currency to support the export-reliant country's
economy.
Switzerland's central bank abandoned a cap on the franc of
1.20 per euro on Jan. 15, stoking fears of a recession and
prompting some businesses to cut pay and jobs, since a stronger
franc makes Swiss exports more expensive.
The Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB) called for the
central bank to introduce measures that would weaken the franc
and help to protect Swiss salaries and jobs.
"The most effective instrument is an explicit currency cap
or target price - supplemented if required through negative
interest rates or limiting the trading of the franc if need be,"
the SGB said in a statement.
A spokesman for the central bank did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
The SNB has already introduced negative interest rates for
some banks.
On Sunday, a Swiss newspaper reported the SNB is
unofficially targeting an exchange rate of 1.05-1.10 francs per
euro. The central bank declined to comment on the story at the
time.
Berne-based SGB also called for the Swiss government to make
it illegal for Swiss employers to pay staff in euros, which some
businesses have begun offering as an option to employees who
commute to work from the euro zone.
The euro has weakened more than 10 percent against the franc
since the currency cap was ended.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Larry King)