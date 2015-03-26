ZURICH, March 26 The Swiss National Bank (SNB)
said it bought foreign currency totalling 25.8 billion Swiss
francs ($26.91 billion) at the end of last year as part of a bid
to defend the currency before abandoning a peg, it said in its
annual report on Thursday.
"Upward pressure on the Swiss franc intensified in 2014 and,
towards the end of the year, the euro approached the minimum
exchange rate of 1.20 francs per euro," the 2014 report said.
"In order to enforce it, the SNB conducted foreign exchange
transactions and purchased foreign currency with a countervalue
of 25.8 billion Swiss francs."
The SNB shocked markets in January when it removed its 1.20
per euro cap on the Swiss franc, sending the franc soaring,
stocks plunging and sparking fears for the export reliant
economy.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday the SNB
should consider easing monetary policy further to limit a
slowdown in economic growth, potentially through pre-announced
asset purchases.
Earlier this month the central bank said it would stay
active in markets to weaken an overvalued franc as it cut growth
and inflation forecasts.
($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by Thomas Atkins)