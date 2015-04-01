ZURICH, April 1 A pension fund managed by the Swiss National Bank is one of the few in Switzerland not subject to charges levied on some Swiss franc deposits, the central bank said on Wednesday, adding that it is currently reviewing these exemptions.

The central bank charges 0.75 percent on some franc deposits in a bid to discourage speculative flows into the currency.

This has also hit savers in the country and the 673 billion Swiss franc ($694 billion) pension fund industry, which is subject to fees on its franc deposits.

There has been a bipartisan political outcry in Berne, where lawmakers argue that retirement funds, which typically keep considerable amounts of cash on hand to fulfill payout obligations, are suffering due to the SNB's monetary policy.

A number of pension funds, including the government's own for its staff, are exempt from the charges.

The SNB confirmed on Wednesday that its own pension fund is also not subject to the fees, which was first reported by Swiss weekly newspaper Handelszeitung.

A spokeswoman reiterated comments made at the SNB's policy meeting last month that the central bank is reviewing exemptions to the charges with a view to reducing their number.

At last month's policy meeting, SNB chairman Thomas Jordan said exceptions to charges on franc deposits are not in the central bank's interest because it undermines the effectiveness of monetary policy. ($1 = 0.9695 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Joshua Franklin, Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Hugh Lawson)