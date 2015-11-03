* SNB's Jordan: franc still significantly overvalued
* Two-pillar policy to weaken franc of negative interest
rates, intervention
* SNB chairman says negative interest rates won't last
forever
By John Miller
ZURICH, Nov 3 Switzerland's currency remains
"significantly overvalued", and the Swiss National Bank will
rely on negative interest rates and a willingness to intervene
to drive down its value, the central bank's chairman said on
Tuesday.
"Our current monetary policy is based on two pillars,"
Thomas Jordan said in a speech to the Geneva Financial Center,
the umbrella association of the region's financial sector,
according to a copy of his prepared remarks.
"The first pillar is the negative interest rate on sight
deposits at the SNB. The second pillar is our willingness to
intervene on the foreign exchange market as required."
Switzerland's export-heavy economy had to absorb a surge in
the franc's value that began on Jan. 15, when the SNB abandoned
its cap on the value of the franc of 1.20 francs per euro. The
SNB said the cap had grown too expensive to defend.
Since then, the franc has weakened slowly. It traded at
around 1.086 per euro on Tuesday.
To weaken the franc, the SNB for months has kept its target
range for three-month Libor at -1.25 to -0.25 percent. It has
also levied a charge on some deposits that banks and other
institutions hold at the central bank.
In June, the SNB confirmed publicly that it had intervened
in foreign exchange markets, something Jordan said remains part
of the policy as long as the franc remains overvalued.
"Due to the safe-haven status of the Swiss franc, the SNB
has been active on the foreign exchange market," he said.
Some have questioned why the SNB has levied charges on most
sight deposits including those of domestic Swiss pension funds,
whose returns have been hurt, rather than targeting holdings
parked there by foreign institutions seeking the franc's safety.
In his speech, Jordan countered that Switzerland had pursued
that course in the 1970s, to little or even negative effect.
"These measures and restrictions - directly targeted at
foreign customers - were, however, not very effective since too
many loopholes existed," he said. "Moreover, they created
serious distortions and had a negative impact on Switzerland's
position as a financial centre and on its international wealth
management."
The SNB's current policy, however painful in the short term,
is more effective, he said. It affects overall macroeconomic
conditions without loopholes and does not interfere with trading
freedom.
While Jordan told the group that continued reliance on tools
to ease upward pressure on the franc remained part of the SNB's
arsenal, he added it wouldn't always be so.
"It is ... also important to recognize that negative
interest rates are a response to the current international
environment and do not represent a long-term equilibrium," he
said.
