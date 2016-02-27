ZURICH Feb 27 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) could change the level at which deposits with the central bank are exempt from negative interest rates, Chairman Thomas Jordan told Bloomberg on Saturday.

The SNB hopes its policy of negative interest rates and currency market purchases will weaken the Swiss franc, which it has repeatedly described as significantly overvalued.

At the moment, deposits greater than 20 times individual banks' minimum reserve requirement are being charged a rate of -0.75 percent and Jordan said altering this threshold was an option available to the SNB.

"So far we do not plan any change, but of course the exemption threshold is a possible policy instrument," Jordan was quoted as saying while at the Group of 20 meeting in Shanghai.

"It is a different mechanism to change the restriction of monetary policy, but of course the combination of negative rates and the size of the exemption threshold in total makes the impact on monetary policy conditions."

Lowering the exemption threshold could help to make the franc, seen as a safe haven currency in times of market turmoil, less attractive to investors.

Speaking on Tuesday, Jordan said loose monetary policy may be reaching its limits as he cautioned that it alone would not be enough to shield countries from global economic problems.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)