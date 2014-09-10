ZURICH, Sept 10 The Swiss National Bank
reinforced its willingness to take further steps to cap the
franc at 1.20 per euro if necessary, including imposing negative
interest rates, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The Swiss National Bank has always emphasized that it would
take further measures to enforce the cap if necessary, and SNB
chairman Thomas Jordan has mentioned negative interest rates
several times in interviews as an example in this context," the
central bank said in a brief statement to Reuters.
The statement came after the euro jumped to a three-week
high of 1.21165 Swiss francs earlier on Wednesday
after a report cited SNB official Thomas Moser as saying the
bank remained open to negative interest rates.
The Swiss franc's rise to near two-year highs against the
euro is testing the SNB's cap after the European Central Bank
opted for asset purchases. The Swiss central bank holds its next
rate meeting on Sept 18.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Toby Chopra)