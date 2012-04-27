ZURICH, April 27 Swiss National Bank Chairman
Thomas Jordan said on Friday there were no plans to introduce
negative interest rates to counter the strong Swiss franc and
that the cap of 1.20 francs per euro was working well.
"We've done well with the cap," Jordan told shareholders at
the SNB's annual general meeting, in response to a question
about whether negative interest rates might be more suitable
than the cap in countering the strong franc.
"A different measure would also have unwanted side effects,"
he said, reiterating what SNB policymakers said last year.
Negative interest rates on offshore deposits was one of the
measures touted in the media and by some politicians last year
after the franc surged nearly 20 percent against the euro in
just a few months.
The SNB set the cap of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)