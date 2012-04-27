ZURICH, April 27 Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday there were no plans to introduce negative interest rates to counter the strong Swiss franc and that the cap of 1.20 francs per euro was working well.

"We've done well with the cap," Jordan told shareholders at the SNB's annual general meeting, in response to a question about whether negative interest rates might be more suitable than the cap in countering the strong franc.

"A different measure would also have unwanted side effects," he said, reiterating what SNB policymakers said last year.

Negative interest rates on offshore deposits was one of the measures touted in the media and by some politicians last year after the franc surged nearly 20 percent against the euro in just a few months.

The SNB set the cap of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6.