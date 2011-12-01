ZURICH Dec 1 A recession is possible in Switzerland next year as the strong Swiss franc further hampers economic momentum, an official at Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.

"A technical recession is possible," Aymo Brunetti, head of the SECO's economic policy unit told Swiss television's mid-day news programme in an interview. A recession is usually defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Data earlier in the day showed Swiss economic growth slowed to its weakest pace in more than two years in the third quarter as the strong franc hit exports.