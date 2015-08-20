ZURICH Aug 20 The Swiss National Bank does not
see the need to change its monetary policy and expects current
measures to weaken Switzerland's currency, the central bank's
chairman was reported to have said in a magazine interview
published on Thursday.
"We do not currently see a need for change (to our policy),"
Swiss newswire SDA quoted SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan as telling
local magazine UnternehmerZeitung.
Jordan was also reported to have said the central bank's
policy of negative interest rates and its readiness to intervene
should weaken the "overvalued" Swiss franc over time.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)