ZURICH Aug 20 The Swiss National Bank does not see the need to change its monetary policy and expects current measures to weaken Switzerland's currency, the central bank's chairman was reported to have said in a magazine interview published on Thursday.

"We do not currently see a need for change (to our policy)," Swiss newswire SDA quoted SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan as telling local magazine UnternehmerZeitung.

Jordan was also reported to have said the central bank's policy of negative interest rates and its readiness to intervene should weaken the "overvalued" Swiss franc over time.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)