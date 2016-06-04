ZURICH, June 4 The Swiss National Bank does not
have a target for the franc's exchange rate and is ready to
intervene in the market or lower interest rates further if
needed to keep a lid on the currency, its deputy chairman was
quoted as saying on Saturday.
"We do not have a new exchange rate target," Fritz Zurbruegg
told Swiss newspaper Basler Zeitung when asked why the SNB had
not intervened heavily in the foreign exchange market recently.
The SNB lifted a cap on the Swiss franc versus the euro in
January 2015 and is using a combination of negative interest
rates and foreign currency purchases to keep the strong currency
in check.
Zurbruegg said recent analysis showed the franc remained
"significantly over-valued".
"We've always said that we stand ready to intervene in the
forex market at any time, in addition to the interest rate tool,
to conduct our monetary policy," he said in the interview.
The SNB has a negative interest rate of -0.75 percent, which
it charges on sight deposits held at the SNB by banks and other
financial market participants.
Zurbruegg said that because negative interest rates are a
relatively new instrument the SNB was not able to predict what
the side effects would be.
"It is obvious that we consider the effects, for example on
savers or on cash demand, before each monetary policy decision.
But in principle it is still possible to lower interest rates
further."
As to the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union,
Zurbruegg said the SNB was considering different scenarios on
the outcome of the British referendum on EU membership on June
23 when it considers monetary policy.
The SNB holds its next monetary policy meeting on June 16.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)