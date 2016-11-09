ZURICH Nov 9 The Swiss franc fell back from an initial 2.5 percent surge against the dollar to trade flat on the day on Tuesday, spurring talk among currency dealers and analysts of intervention by the Swiss National Bank.

The franc, along with the Japanese yen a traditional safe haven for capital in times of global market stress, hit a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar after early signs of victory for Donald Trump in the U.S. Presidential elections.

But while the yen held onto a 1.6 percent gain by 0958 GMT, the franc was unchanged on the day at 0.9780 per dollar. It was down a quarter of a percent against the euro at 1.0820 francs, having earlier strengthened to 1.0752 francs.

The SNB, in line with its standard policy, declined to say whether it had intervened or not. A member of its policy board, Andrea Maechler, had said on Sunday that her team was ready to intervene if necessary to stabilise the currency.

"It is noticeable that the Swissie has (now) really not moved at all," said Constantin Bolz, a strategist with the Chief Investment Office of giant Swiss group UBS in Zurich.

"Also it was clear that the franc moved before the rebound that we saw this morning for the dollar against the yen and other currencies."

Republican Trump's moderate tone during his victory speech calmed markets fearful of uncertainty and a potentially disorderly transition of power and helped cool what had been an almost 4-percent move higher in the yen.

There was no speculation that Japanese authorities had intervened directly in the market as yet, but dealers said the market had taken note of the announcement of a meeting of Bank of Japan and Finance Ministry officials called for 0600 GMT.

"We think the SNB intervened in the market and is still ready to do so, which is preventing the franc rising higher," said Manuel Ferreira, head of investment strategy at Zuercher Kantonalbank.

"People are looking for safe havens, but they have also gone into the euro as well so they can buy German bunds," he added. (Reporting by John Revill and Patrick Graham; Editing by Toby Chopra)