ZURICH, April 27 Switzerland's central bank
posted a profit of 7.9 billion Swiss francs ($7.95 billion) in
the first three months of 2017, it said Thursday, boosted by
gains from the huge foreign currency reserves built up during
its long campaign to weaken the Swiss franc.
The Swiss National Bank made a profit of 5.3
billion francs on its foreign currency holdings that rose to
683.18 billion francs at the end of March, a figure larger than
Swiss GDP.
The bank also made a profit of 2.2 billion francs from a
valuation gain on the gold it holds, and 466.4 million francs
from negative interest rates it has charged on the sight deposit
accounts it holds for commercial banks.
($1 = 0.9933 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill and Michael Shields, Editing by John
Miller)