NEW YORK Jan 15 The head of the IMF on Thursday
said she was surprised by the decision of the Swiss Central Bank
to scrap its three-year-old cap on the franc, which sent the
safe-haven currency soaring against the euro.
"This was a bit of a surprise," IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said on CNBC. "(SNB Chairman Thomas) Jordan
did not contact me; I find it a bit surprising that he did not
contact me."
"I would hope it was communicated with colleagues from other
central banks - I don't know that it was," Lagarde added,
declining to comment on the decision itself. The SNB's move to
scrap its cap of 1.20 francs per euro on Thursday sent stocks
plunging amid fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy.
(Reporting by David Gaffen in New York, writing by Anna
Yukhananov in Washington)