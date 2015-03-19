ZURICH, March 19 The Swiss National Bank's
reputation is intact despite a sudden policy switch in January
that scrapped a ceiling on the franc's exchange rate against the
euro, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told a news conference on
Thursday.
"We would rather have lost our reputation if we had closed
our eyes to reality. That is where the central bank would have
lost its credibility," he said. "It is important to see that the
damage would have been much greater had the central bank not had
the courage to take this decision."
The franc soared on the move, prompting the central bank to
cut its growth and inflation forecasts.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdijan and Maria Sheahan; Editing by
Michael Shields)