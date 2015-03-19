ZURICH, March 19 The Swiss National Bank's reputation is intact despite a sudden policy switch in January that scrapped a ceiling on the franc's exchange rate against the euro, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told a news conference on Thursday.

"We would rather have lost our reputation if we had closed our eyes to reality. That is where the central bank would have lost its credibility," he said. "It is important to see that the damage would have been much greater had the central bank not had the courage to take this decision."

The franc soared on the move, prompting the central bank to cut its growth and inflation forecasts. (Reporting by Alice Baghdijan and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michael Shields)