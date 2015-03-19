ZURICH, March 19 The Swiss National Bank opposes
more exceptions to negative interest rates on some cash deposits
despite protests from pension funds and others, SNB Chairman
Thomas Jordan told a news conference on Thursday.
He said allowing more investors to skirt the measure would
make it less effective, adding exceptions to the -0.75 percent
levy -- to make franc investments less attractive -- should be
reduced.
Jordan also said Switzerland had to accept lower inflation
in the short term and declined to comment on whether the central
bank was intervening to curb the franc's strength.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdijan, Editing by Michael Shields)