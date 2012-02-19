* SNB council says will nominate new board member in April

* Swiss centre-left pushing for SNB to weaken franc further

ZURICH Feb 19 Centre-left politicians have raised doubts about whether Thomas Jordan should be appointed as permanent head of the Swiss National Bank, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing his apparent resistance to do more to weaken the strong franc.

Der Sonntag cited two unnamed sources as saying Social Democrat cabinet member Alain Berset had expressed reservations about Jordan, who took over as interim chairman in January after Philipp Hildebrand resigned following a currency trading scandal.

The paper said Berset was not the only minister in the seven-member multi-party cabinet to be unimpressed with Jordan, without giving further details.

The SNB's supervisory council said on Friday it is drawing up a list of candidates to replace Hildebrand and expects to make a recommendation to the government in April. Business leaders have called for a quicker decision.

Jordan was considered the natural choice to get the job permanently but Der Sonntag said the fact it was taking so long to make a final decision undermined his position.

Jordan has defended the SNB's decision to cap the franc at 1.20 per euro, but Der Sonntag said left-wing politicians were critical of his lack of response to their call for the central bank to weaken the franc further to 1.30 or even 1.40 per euro.

The newspaper said one unnamed influential Social Democrat had suggested Serge Gaillard -- the labour market boss in the government's economic department -- as an alternative candidate, while noting that he was apparently not interested in the job.

The paper also quoted Fritz Zurbruegg, often named in recent weeks as a possible candidate for the third SNB board seat, as showing little interest in the job.