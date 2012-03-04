ZURICH, March 4 The Swiss National Bank
(SNB) said it will publish findings from a review of its
enlarged governing board on Wednesday, in what newspapers on
Sunday reported will include a clean bill of health for acting
chief Thomas Jordan.
The move could pave the way for Jordan to permanently
replace former head Philipp Hildebrand, who stepped aside in
January after it emerged his wife had bought dollars weeks
before the SNB imposed a cap on the Swiss franc.
Both Sonntagszeitung and Neue Zuercher Zeitung am Sonntag
reported that Jordan would be given the all-clear in the review,
launched in January after the Hildebrand couple's trades became
public.
Swiss business leaders urged the SNB to name a replacement
for Hildebrand quickly in order to prevent further uncertainty
over the central bank's commitment to defend a 1.20 cap, put in
place last September to curb the franc's strength against the
euro.
"Under no circumstances may the impression arise, either
internally or externally, that there is a leadership vacuum at
the SNB," said Gerold Buehrer, head of Swiss business lobby
Economiesuisse.
The franc has hovered just above 1.2050 against the euro in
recent days and on Friday rose to its highest level against the
dollar since February 20. The SNB has repeatedly said it will
defend the 1.20 cap against the euro, a message reinforced by
Jordan himself in a speech last Tuesday.
The SNB declined to comment on its supervisory board's plans
for a successor or filling the vacant seat on the governing
board.
The SNB's supervisory board is in charge of proposing
governing board members, who then need to be confirmed by the
Swiss government.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)