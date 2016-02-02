* Franc remains "significantly overvalued"

* Jordan says central bank ready to intervene

* SNB chairman says central banks are not in a "currency war" (Adds quotes and background)

By Tom Miles

GENEVA, Feb 2 The head of the Swiss central bank said on Tuesday that the franc remains "significantly overvalued" against the euro and the bank remains ready to intervene, if necessary, to keep it from strengthening.

The Swiss franc fell to 1.116 francs per euro at 1115 GMT, hovering near its lowest level since the SNB ended a cap on its value of 1.20 to the euro just over a year ago.

Addressing the Swiss Press Club, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said a combination of negative interest rates, the SNB's willingness to intervene and the overvaluation of the Alpine republic's currency led to declines in the franc's value in recent weeks.

He declined to say whether the SNB had recently intervened in currency markets and cited uncertain economic conditions.

"The situation still presents considerable risks. It is possible that structural adjustment in China will continue to weigh on industrial activity and investments globally. Furthermore, the structural weakness in Europe continues," he said.

"Negative interest rates have allowed us to re-establish the traditional gap between Swiss rates and interest rates abroad. The negative interest rates and our readiness to intervene in the foreign exchange market aims to reduce the pressure on the franc. Our monetary policy thus contributes to stablising prices and supporting economic growth," he said.

Jordan said he was sympathetic to concern that a strong franc had hurt Swiss exporters and retailers, who have seen customers head to cheaper Germany and France to make purchases in euros.

"We are aware that many companies are still facing very tough market conditions," he told journalists, adding that export volumes and prices in recent months showed many companies were lowering prices to cope with the strong currency.

2016 HEADWINDS

UBS said on Tuesday the persistently strong franc was among the difficulties creating "headwinds" in the opening months of 2016.

Jordan said he did not believe there was a risk of a currency war, saying that central banks are reacting to domestic situations.

The Bank of Japan surprised investors on Friday by introducing negative rates in a bid to stimulate the flagging Japanese economy.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has eased monetary policy to stimulate sluggish economic growth, while in the United States the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by a quarter point in mid-December, its first tightening in nearly a decade. (Writing by John Miller, editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Larry King)