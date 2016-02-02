* Franc remains "significantly overvalued"
* Jordan says central bank ready to intervene
* SNB chairman says central banks are not in a "currency
war"
(Adds quotes and background)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Feb 2 The head of the Swiss central bank
said on Tuesday that the franc remains "significantly
overvalued" against the euro and the bank remains ready to
intervene, if necessary, to keep it from strengthening.
The Swiss franc fell to 1.116 francs per euro at
1115 GMT, hovering near its lowest level since the SNB ended a
cap on its value of 1.20 to the euro just over a year ago.
Addressing the Swiss Press Club, Swiss National Bank
Chairman Thomas Jordan said a combination of negative interest
rates, the SNB's willingness to intervene and the overvaluation
of the Alpine republic's currency led to declines in the franc's
value in recent weeks.
He declined to say whether the SNB had recently intervened
in currency markets and cited uncertain economic conditions.
"The situation still presents considerable risks. It is
possible that structural adjustment in China will continue to
weigh on industrial activity and investments globally.
Furthermore, the structural weakness in Europe continues," he
said.
"Negative interest rates have allowed us to re-establish the
traditional gap between Swiss rates and interest rates abroad.
The negative interest rates and our readiness to intervene in
the foreign exchange market aims to reduce the pressure on the
franc. Our monetary policy thus contributes to stablising prices
and supporting economic growth," he said.
Jordan said he was sympathetic to concern that a strong
franc had hurt Swiss exporters and retailers, who have seen
customers head to cheaper Germany and France to make purchases
in euros.
"We are aware that many companies are still facing very
tough market conditions," he told journalists, adding that
export volumes and prices in recent months showed many companies
were lowering prices to cope with the strong currency.
2016 HEADWINDS
UBS said on Tuesday the persistently strong franc was among
the difficulties creating "headwinds" in the opening months of
2016.
Jordan said he did not believe there was a risk of a
currency war, saying that central banks are reacting to domestic
situations.
The Bank of Japan surprised investors on Friday by
introducing negative rates in a bid to stimulate the flagging
Japanese economy.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has eased monetary
policy to stimulate sluggish economic growth, while in the
United States the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by a
quarter point in mid-December, its first tightening in nearly a
decade.
