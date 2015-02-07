ZURICH Feb 7 The chairman of the Swiss National
Bank (SNB) told Swiss radio the SNB is prepared to intervene in
foreign exchange markets but declined to say whether or not it
has done so since ending its currency cap against the euro last
month.
"We are observing the exchange rate situation as a whole,"
Thomas Jordan told Swiss radio station SRF in an interview
broadcast on Saturday. "If necessary we are active but as I said
we do not speak about our transactions."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)