ZURICH Jan 21 Swiss National Bank Chairman
Thomas Jordan sees scant danger of a deflationary spiral in
Switzerland, he said in an interview aired by Swiss broadcaster
SRF on Thursday.
"We have low or negative inflation due to oil prices that
are falling very sharply and due to imported goods that have
become cheaper," Jordan said. "At the moment, I see no real risk
of deflation."
Jordan stressed the central bank's goal was to ensure price
stability in the medium term, even though there would always be
short-term disruptions such as the oil price collapse and the
impact of the strong Swiss franc.
"Monetary policy cannot simply absorb these disturbances in
the short term," he said. "Rather, there needs to be a
correction over time so that inflation returns again to the
positive area."
