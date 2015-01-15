* Most firms hedged against currency risks
* Owners of Orange Switzerland, Sunrise could benefit
* Currency volatility poses hurdle to future deals
By Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Jan 15 Deals involving Swiss companies
Sika and Holcim were expected to survive the
impact of a shock decision to scrap a cap on the franc, said
several analysts and banking sources involved in such
transactions.
Bigger deals are insulated against the effects of Thursday's
sudden surge in the value of the Swiss currency because
companies involved tend to buy insurance to protect them against
such moves.
However, some bankers said that the volatility introduced by
the Swiss National Bank (SNB) decision to scrap the cap after
three years could dampen deal-making in the longer term.
French building materials company Saint-Gobain,
which is buying Swiss rival Sika in a 2.75 billion Swiss franc
deal and does most of its business in euros, said it had covered
itself against exchange rate moves.
"I don't see this is a vital game changer (for
Saint-Gobain)," said Martin Hüsler, Senior Equity Analyst at
Zurich Cantonal Bank.
"For me it's still a done deal. The family sold their shares
to Saint-Gobain, and Saint-Gobain has hedged the purchasing
price. I don't expect the currency event to change the rationale
of the deal," he added.
Holcim also said that it remained committed to a
planned merger with France's Lafarge to create the
world's biggest cement maker despite the move by the Swiss
National Bank that knocked almost 3 billion francs off the Swiss
company's market value.
Holcim was one of the companies caught up in a 10 percent
all in Swiss blue chip stocks on fears over the impact on their
exporting power.
Holcim slumped 20 percent at one point and was trading
almost 12 percent lower by 1505 GMT, while Sika was down 7.5
percent.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
Some even sensed an opportunity in the sudden currency move.
"That's brilliant news," said a source close to telecom
tycoon Xavier Niel, who has just acquired Switzerland's third
biggest mobile operator Orange Switzerland for 2.3 billion
euros.
"This means that without doing anything, you suddenly end up
with an asset worth much more that what you bought it for."
Complications might arise in deals including a material
adverse change (MAC) clause allowing the parties to terminate a
transaction if an external event significantly changed the
outlines of the deal.
It could not be established whether a MAC clause was
included in the deals mentioned in the article because of
confidentiality issues.
One of the bankers however thought that some smaller
companies were more likely to have been affected by the currency
swing as they had seen the cap as enough of a guarantee to
preventing them buying insurance.
Switzerland's second largest mobile operator Sunrise could
also benefit from a stronger currency as it plans to raise
around 1.35 billion Swiss francs in a stock market
listing
"Sunrise is being sold primarily on a yield perspective. And
this is a very attractive dividend yield, worth 20 percent more
because it's being paid in Swiss francs," said a source close to
the deal.
"In Switzerland, there are not that many opportunities with
this kind of yield opportunities."
Swiss groups like Sarasin, Julius Baer and Credit Suisse
vying for Royal Bank of Scotland's private bank Coutts
International may have a competitive advantage in the auction, a
financial institutions banker said. [ID: nL3N0UT3IA]
"They have a great currency now. But if stock markets and
possibly the whole economy slide it is unclear how big the
advantage ends up being," the banker said.
Most bankers said although it was too early to have a clear
idea of the long-term impact of a stronger Swiss franc on
dealmaking, they all agreed that volatility is unlikely to help.
"Today's decision is definitely a bad news for M&A because
it has introduced an additional element of uncertainty in an
already fragile market depressed by oil price levels.", said one
of the bankers currently involved in a Swiss deal.
"We didn't need that to start the year with".
(Additional reporting by Andrew Winterbottom, Freya Berry and
Anjuli Davies in London, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, Caroline
Copley in Zurich and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; editing by Keith
Weir)