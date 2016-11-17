GENEVA Nov 17 The Swiss National Bank is active in the currency markets around the clock to check upwards pressure on the Swiss franc which remains "significantly overvalued", governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday.

The central bank has increased its expertise in the foreign exchange markets and electronic trading in recent years, Maechler told a money market event in Geneva.

"We are active in the foreign exchange market at all market hours," Maechler said, according to prepared remarks.

"After all, it is a global market and trading takes place around the clock," she added. "Needless to say, we have built up the relevant capacities and necessary know-how in this area."

The SNB has been selling francs in the foreign exchange markets this year, with sight deposits - seen as a proxy for its interventions - rising to record levels.

The bank's foreign currency assets ballooned to 666 billion Swiss francs ($663.61 billion) at the end of September, a rise of 31 percent since the bank scrapped its currency limit of 1.20 francs to the euro in January 2015.

It confirmed it was active in the markets after Britain's vote to quit the European Union in June, although it declined to comment on speculation it had entered the market after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election this month.

Governing board alternate member Dewet Moser suggested there were limits to how far the SNB could intervene.

"We are doing 'our part' for the market in the framework of fulfilling our (monetary policy) mandate, but ultimately the price discovery mechanism is left to the powers of supply and demand," he said.

He said markets themselves had to be able to absorb fluctuations.

The SNB charges banks 0.75 percent on excess deposits to help ward off interest in the franc, which is sought as a safe haven by investors in times of economic uncertainty.

Almost all Swiss banks have so far held off from imposing negative rates on retail customers, although PostFinance last week said it would start charging private customers for deposits of more than 1 million francs.

Maechler defended the policy, saying the SNB's negative interest rates and foreign currency interventions were "two mutually reinforcing measures, which are having the desired effect. Nonetheless, the Swiss franc remains significantly overvalued," she said.

There also remained scope to take the rates more deeply into negative territory if necessary, Maechler added

Still, an aversion to risk by Swiss investors was contributing to the strength of the franc, Maechler said.

"Current account surpluses in the economy are generally converted into Swiss francs and no longer invested abroad," she said. "This contributes significantly to the strength of the Swiss franc."

($1 = 1.0036 Swiss francs)