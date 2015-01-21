VIENNA Jan 21 Polish central bank management board member Andrzej Raczko said on Wednesday he did not expect the Swiss franc to surge against the zloty again after the European Central Bank's (ECB) expected decision on quantitative easing on Thursday.

"I don't think so," Raczko told reporters on the sidelines of an economic conference in Vienna, asked if the zloty may fall further following the ECB decision. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Michael Shields; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)