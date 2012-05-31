GENEVA May 31 The experience of Sweden shows
limited negative interest rates may not be damaging to bank
customers, Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre
Danthine said on Thursday.
"Check what happened in Sweden. For a very brief time they
had negative interest rates. So it's not inconceivable,"
Danthine told reporters at an event in Geneva.
Danthine said he was speculating that given the experience
of Sweden up to a certain level negative interest rates would
not hurt clients.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan has said Switzerland is drawing
up plans for emergency measures to ward off safe-haven flows if
the euro collapses including capital controls although it does
not expect to need them.
Switzerland imposed negative interest rates on offshore
deposits in the 1970s. But the measure failed to curb the
franc's strength and it set a cap against the German mark in
1978.
