GENEVA May 31 The experience of Sweden shows limited negative interest rates may not be damaging to bank customers, Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Thursday.

"Check what happened in Sweden. For a very brief time they had negative interest rates. So it's not inconceivable," Danthine told reporters at an event in Geneva.

Danthine said he was speculating that given the experience of Sweden up to a certain level negative interest rates would not hurt clients.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan has said Switzerland is drawing up plans for emergency measures to ward off safe-haven flows if the euro collapses including capital controls although it does not expect to need them.

Switzerland imposed negative interest rates on offshore deposits in the 1970s. But the measure failed to curb the franc's strength and it set a cap against the German mark in 1978.

