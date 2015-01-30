ZURICH Jan 30 Swiss bank Postfinance said on
Friday it will stop paying interest on business accounts of more
than 10 million francs ($10.84 million) after Switzerland's
central bank began charging for franc deposits in a bid to deter
flight into the haven currency.
The Swiss National Bank pushed down its interest rate on
some cash deposits held at the central bank by commercial banks
and other financial institutions even further two weeks ago to
-0.75 percent, when it said it would abandon a three-year-old
cap on the Swiss franc against the euro.
PostFinance said it will also charge major customers and
banks that exceed specific individually set threshholds 1
percent to hold the cash.
"The measures introduced by PostFinance are specifically
aimed at major customers and banks that transfer assets with no
relation to payment transactions to PostFinance," the retail
bank said in a statement.
Postfinance joins several banks to react to the measures,
including Geneva-based private bank Lombard Odier which said it
will begin charging some private clients in order to discourage
short-term franc investments.
Private and most business clients will not be charged, said
PostFinance, though it said it reserved the right to extend the
measures.
($1 = 0.9222 Swiss francs)
